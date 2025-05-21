AEW's Harley Cameron gives major update on dating life after divorcing ex-WWE star

Harley Cameron has given a major update on her dating life after divorcing a former WWE star. This will come as a surprise to many fans.

Cameron was married to former WWE star Xyon Quinn. After being in a relationship since 2018 and marrying soon after, the couple decided to call it quits in 2024. Cameron herself acknowledged that fact earlier this year.

However, the AEW star has appeared to have moved on from her heartbreak and recently revealed that she was dating someone. Speaking on the Lightweights Podcast with Joe Vulpis, Cameron said that she is seeing someone without mentioning a name.

“Am I dating? Oh yeah. I might be seeing someone. I will just say I’m very wrestling focused right now. My one true love is wrestling right now. But. Yeah. No, don’t be sliding in my DMs.” [H/T - ITRWrestling]

Harley Cameron promised that there is more to come

Earlier in the year, Harley Cameron took on Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam Australia. Despite a great match, the former WWE star was not able to defeat Mercedes.

In a promo after the match, she noted that this was just the beginning of her road in AEW and that there was more to come.

She said:

“This, like nothing's gonna change how this feels, it feels so good. Mate, I wish I won but you know it still feels really pretty good. Mercedes, you are amazing and I meant it when I said you push me to be better because I love wrestling so much. I love this industry, I love this company, and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People, you are only just starting to feel the wrath, there's more to come.”

It is evident Harley Cameron is a huge talent star and will be hoping that Tony Khan has some big plans for her moving forward.

