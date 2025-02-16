Former WWE star breaks down in tears after failing to win major AEW title

AEW Grand Slam was stacked with stellar matchups and a title change in Toni Storm and Mariah May's match for the Women's World Championship. Another major title match saw Harley Cameron unsuccessfully challenging Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship. The former WWE star has now reacted to her loss at Grand Slam.

At AEW Grand Slam Australia, Mercedes Mone faced Harley Cameron for the TBS Championship. The CEO proved her dominance by defeating the 31-year-old star at the Australian show. After the event, Harley Cameron reacted to her heartbreaking defeat at Grand Slam.

On Instagram, AEW posted an exclusive clip of Harley Cameron reflecting on her loss at Grand Slam. The female star had hoped to win the TBS Championship but was grateful for the moment she got in front of her home country of Australia. She also praised Mercedes Mone for pushing her to her limits.

"Oh, I don't even know what to say. I think that was one of the best moments of my life and it didn't end up how I wanted but it's just the beginning, you know. Like it honestly is just the beginning. I left you so many years ago, no idea what was gonna happen, and just to come home today, and be in front of everyone I love and show that it all paid off."

She continued:

"This, like nothing's gonna change how this feels, it feels so good. Mate, I wish I won but you know it still feels really pretty good. Mercedes, you are amazing and I meant it when I said you push me to be better because I love wrestling so much. I love this industry, I love this company, and I just have a fire in me now. This is only just getting started. People, you are only just starting to feel the wrath, there's more to come."

Mercedes Mone won the AEW TBS Championship last year

Mercedes Mone arrived in All Elite Wrestling last year and in her debut match at Double or Nothing 2024, she defeated Willow Nightingale to win the TBS Championship. The CEO has managed to remain champion till now and is coming off a successful title defense against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam 2025.

The CEO has proven to be a dominant champion and if she manages to hold on to the TBS Championship till May 26, Mercedes Mone will reach the one-year mark as TBS Champion.

Fans will have to wait and see which All Elite Wrestling star will dethrone Mercedes Mone for the TBS Championship.

