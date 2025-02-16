Mercedes Mone (fka Saska Banks) breaks silence after AEW Grand Slam

Mercedes Mone just picked up a huge win at AEW Grand Slam Australia. She has now broken her silence after the show.

Mercedes Mone has been on a dominant run in AEW for the past year. She has won multiple titles across different promotions and has been undefeated in the Jacksonville-based promotion. At AEW Grand Slam Australia, she was challenged by an unpredictable foe in Harley Cameron. However, The CEO proved why she is the boss in the ring when she defeated Harley.

Following Grand Slam Australia, the former WWE star took to social media to send a message.

"Thank you #AEWBrisbane I can’t wait to come back to Australia 🇦🇺 💙 #AEWGrandSlam."

Check out her tweet here:

Dustin Rhodes previously confirmed his role in Mercedes Mone's match at AEW Grand Slam

The TBS Title match between Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron has been building for quite a while. Over the past year few weeks, both women came face-to-face multiple times. On the February 8, 2025, episode of Collision, Harley finally laid down the challenge for the TBS Champion who accepted it, thereby making the match official.

Despite Harley's best efforts, she wasn't able to defeat The CEO. This was a historic title match since it was the first time the TBS Championship was defended in Australia. The match also had a special producer.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Dustin Rhodes confirmed that he would serve as the coach and producer of this TBS Title match.

"She is. I think this is going to be a big step for her in Australia with Mercedes. It’s going to be a heck of a match. I’m actually coaching that match, producing it, as well as wrestling that night. It should be a lot of fun. Harley is doing an outstanding job." [H/T - Fightful]

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge the former Sasha Banks for the TBS Championship.

