Dustin Rhodes confirms his involvement in upcoming Mercedes Mone match in AEW; takes up interesting role

Mercedes Mone is set to defend her title in a major match at an upcoming event. Dustin Rhodes has now revealed how he will be involved in the bout.

Mone has dominated AEW as the TBS Champion and been unstoppable since she debuted in the company. With AEW Grand Slam 2025 around the corner, Harley Cameron mentioned that she wanted a title shot against The CEO in her home country. On the February 8th episode of Collision, Cameron officially challenged Mone to a title match in Australia which the latter accepted. Since then, the bout has been made official for AEW Grand Slam Australia.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Dustin Rhodes revealed that he will take on the role of coach and producer for the match between Harley Cameron and Mercedes Mone.

"She is. I think this is going to be a big step for her in Australia with Mercedes. It’s going to be a heck of a match. I’m actually coaching that match, producing it, as well as wrestling that night. It should be a lot of fun. Harley is doing an outstanding job." [H/T Fightful]

Dustin Rhodes praised some of the younger talent in AEW

AEW has some serious young talent who have done an amazing job for the company over the past few years. Stars like Darby Allin, Konosuke Takeshita, Daniel Garcia, and Will Ospreay have put their bodies on the line for the entertainment of the fans. Hence, Dustin had some kind words for his younger colleagues.

Speaking on the same podcast, Dustin Rhodes said that the younger wrestlers in AEW have been killing it every week with their performances.

"Darby Allin is doing a tremendous job. Daniel Garcia. Takeshita is an unreal talent. Will Ospreay. All these guys are killing it every single week, doing amazing things in the ring that I can only wish to do. It’s crazy stuff that they do. They are gaining this popularity and it’s definitely the future." [H/T Fightful]

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone will walk out of AEW Grand Slam Australia still the TBS Champion.

