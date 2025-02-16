  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) next opponent after AEW Grand Slam may have been subtly revealed

Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) next opponent after AEW Grand Slam may have been subtly revealed

By Monika Thapa
Modified Feb 16, 2025 07:38 GMT
Mercedes Mone retained her TBS title at Grand Slam 2025 [Source: Mone on X]
Mercedes Mone retained her TBS Title at Grand Slam 2025 [Image source: Mone on X]

Mercedes Mone put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam: Australia and successfully retained her gold. Now that her chapter with Cameron is seemingly over, Mone may begin a new feud against Japanese pro wrestler Momo Watanabe.

Ad

The former Sasha Banks won the TBS Championship in May 2024 at AEW Double or Nothing by defeating Willow Nightingale in a singles match. It was also her in-ring debut for the company.

The CEO has successfully defended the title against many opponents till now. She is also the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.

After Mercedes Mone won the match against Harley Cameron, she shared a brief but intense moment with World Wonder Ring Stardom star Momo Watanabe. The Japanese wrestler was present in the audience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The All Elite Wrestling star shoved her TBS Championship in Momo Watanabe's face to insult her. This could be a subtle hint that the AEW head honcho Tony Khan might be planning to pit Mone against Watanabe next.

Ad

Mercedes Mone paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero at AEW Grand Slam 2025

Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron's bout was very entertaining. Fans even saw the involvement of the Mini Mone puppet that was stomped to death by The CEO. At one point during the match, the champion paid tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero.

Mone performed the famous Guerrero Shoulder Shimmy, honoring the late Hall of Famer. This isn't the first time the TBS Champion has paid homage to Latino Heat. She has done it several times in the past. The CEO has also said Guerrero was her inspiration in the pro wrestling industry.

Ad

The wrestling world lost Guerrero on November 13, 2005. The cause of his death was acute heart failure due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी