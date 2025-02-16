Mercedes Mone's (fka Sasha Banks) next opponent after AEW Grand Slam may have been subtly revealed

Mercedes Mone put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam: Australia and successfully retained her gold. Now that her chapter with Cameron is seemingly over, Mone may begin a new feud against Japanese pro wrestler Momo Watanabe.

The former Sasha Banks won the TBS Championship in May 2024 at AEW Double or Nothing by defeating Willow Nightingale in a singles match. It was also her in-ring debut for the company.

The CEO has successfully defended the title against many opponents till now. She is also the reigning NJPW Strong Women's Champion and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion.

After Mercedes Mone won the match against Harley Cameron, she shared a brief but intense moment with World Wonder Ring Stardom star Momo Watanabe. The Japanese wrestler was present in the audience.

The All Elite Wrestling star shoved her TBS Championship in Momo Watanabe's face to insult her. This could be a subtle hint that the AEW head honcho Tony Khan might be planning to pit Mone against Watanabe next.

Mercedes Mone paid tribute to Eddie Guerrero at AEW Grand Slam 2025

Mercedes Mone and Harley Cameron's bout was very entertaining. Fans even saw the involvement of the Mini Mone puppet that was stomped to death by The CEO. At one point during the match, the champion paid tribute to WWE legend Eddie Guerrero.

Mone performed the famous Guerrero Shoulder Shimmy, honoring the late Hall of Famer. This isn't the first time the TBS Champion has paid homage to Latino Heat. She has done it several times in the past. The CEO has also said Guerrero was her inspiration in the pro wrestling industry.

The wrestling world lost Guerrero on November 13, 2005. The cause of his death was acute heart failure due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

