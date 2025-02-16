Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) pays tribute to WWE legend at AEW Grand Slam 2025 

Mercedes Mone put her AEW TBS Championship on the line against Harley Cameron at AEW Grand Slam 2025, held at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She successfully retained her championship.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks entered the match very confidently and even degraded her opponent at the beginning of the bout by asking Cameron to leave the ring. The latter put up a good fight against The CEO but, unfortunately, couldn't defeat her.

At one point during the match, Mone paid tribute to the late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero, who tragically passed away on November 13, 2005. She performed the famous Eddie Guerrero shoulder shimmy, which Nigel McGuinness mentioned on commentary.

Mercedes Mone has often cited The Latino Heat as one of her idols who inspired her to become a pro wrestler. She has paid multiple tributes to Guerrero in the past. For example, her WWE Wrestlemania 32 attire was inspired by the late WWE Hall of Famer. Also, she used Guerrero's Black Tiger gimmick from NJPW during her Tokyo debut.

She has even stated that Guerrero's "Lie, Cheat, and Steal" philosophy has helped her a lot in her wrestling journey, teaching her to be resourceful during difficult times.

