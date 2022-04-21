Former champion was backstage at AEW Dynamite amid Tony Khan's major announcement

Japanese wrestling legend Minoru Suzuki was seemingly backstage during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced a special crossover event between NJPW and his promotion on the flagship show.

The leader of Suzuki Gun has been performing in the United States recently. He won the ROH Television Championship at Supercard of Honor and then lost it to Samoa Joe on last week's Dynamite.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida posted a picture with the former NEVER Openweight champion on her Twitter stating that he was present backstage.

"He was there!!! Minoru Suzuki-san!"

AEW annnounced its first crossover show with NJPW

After CM Punk defeated Dustin Rhodes in the opening bout of Dynamite, we were greeted by Tony Khan, who came out to make his highly anticipated announcement. He started off by thanking the fans and then introduced NJPW president Takami Ohbari.

Before Khan could say anything, Adam Cole took over and announced that NJPW and AEW will be presenting their first ever crossover event on the 26th of June this year. The pay-per-view will be called the Forbidden Door and will be presented from the United Center in Chicago.

This supershow is great news for wrestling fans as it opens the door for multiple dream matches between the wrestlers of the two promotions. We were informed on Dynamite that the dream matches are set to start off this week on Rampage as Adam Cole faces Tomohiro Ishii. However. one can only wonder what the card will look like for the June 26th event.

