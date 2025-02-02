AEW's intellectual property surprisingly spotted during WWE Royal Rumble 2025

By Sujay
Modified Feb 02, 2025 00:41 GMT
WWE Royal Rumble logo (left) and Tony Khan (right). (Image credits: wwe.com &amp; AEW YouTube channel)
An interesting AEW sign was spotted during WWE Royal Rumble 2025. This will surely get the fans to cause an online storm on social media.

The Royal Rumble is taking place at the Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis, and the fans are clearly hyped up for it. Among the things to look out for at the PLE is the return to the ring of the one and only John Cena. However, it looks like one fan was very keen on showing off his AEW sign at the WWE premium live event.

During the Royal Rumble Countdown show as Bully Ray and Big E were speaking, a fan was seen holding up the AEW World Championship in the background. Evident signs from rival companies are usually not allowed into the arena, so it was interesting to see how such a massive replica title was allowed to get in, and that too in front of the cameras.

AEW fans will no doubt have loved to see the Tony Khan-led company's intellectual property being caught on camera at one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year. While this was just the countdown show, there could be several more such signs in the crowd with the Royal Rumble already underway.

It will be interesting to see if any star from AEW will have anything to say about their title being seen on World Wrestling Entertainment television.

