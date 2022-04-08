×
AEW's Jade Cargill receives praise from popular ex-Disney star

Jade Cargill making her entrance at AEW Revolution 2022
Sam Palmer
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 08, 2022 12:12 AM IST
Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has a lot of fans around the world. One of her most prominent supporters is the star of the High School Musical series Vanessa Hudgens.

During this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, the popular Hollywood star posted a picture of the TBS Champion to her Instagram story with the caption "Icon" and "Ms Cargill is *read the glasses*" as her glasses referred to Jade as "That B***h."

Vanessa Hudgens posted Jade Cargill on her Instagram story https://t.co/rOPBWfDRhm

Cargill cut a promo on various topics, including her "Baddies Section". Cargill also spoke about being a woman that is full of confidence, and that when she extends her AEW record to thirty wins and zero losses, she will be seen as the most dominant champion in AEW.

You can see all of the results from this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite here.

Jade Cargill will defend her championship against Marina Shafir

After defeating Ruby Soho in the final of the TBS Championship tournament, Jade Cargill has defended her title on five occasions against a variety of opponents. She has defeated stars including Anna Jay, Tay Conti and The Bunny.

Now her next opponent has been decided. The woman standing in between Cargill and a perfect 30-0 record is number five ranked former training partner of Ronda Rousey, Marina Shafir.

Jade Cargill Vs Marina Shafir IS Not gonna be Easy for Jade OK Now #AEWDynamite

Shafir is currently 4-1 in her AEW career, with her only blemish coming against Kris Statlander in December 2021. Since the turn of the year, she has gone on an impressive four-match winning streak and has put herself firmly in the title picture.

Cargill did take the opportunity to take a shot at Shafir's nickname of ''The Problem," stating that when she goes 30-0 she will be known as "The Problem Solver."

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you think Cargill will retain her championship? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Brandon Nell
