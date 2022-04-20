AEW star Jay Lethal reveals his honest thoughts on storyline with Ex-WWE producer

Jay Lethal recently spoke about his relationship with AEW personality Sonjay Dutt. He also revealed his initial reaction to working with the former IMPACT Wrestling Superstar.

The former Ring of Honor World Champion and Dutt first featured as a duo at the Supercard of Honor event on April 01, 2022. They attacked current ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham on the show after the latter's match against Bandido.

Speaking on Casual Conversations, the 36-year-old star shared that he was initially shocked that management asked him to team up with Dutt. However, Jay noted that it made perfect sense since the two are always seen together backstage.

“That idea was presented to me and it was quite a shock to me when it was presented,” said Lethal. “All I can really think of is the fact that we’re always together, we ride to the shows together. I just think it’s a case of, everyone sees us together, and they know that we’re real-friend friends and they’re like man, these two would be cool together." - (H/T WreslteZone)

AEW star Jay Lethal feels at home in Ring of Honor

Jay Lethal spoke about his history with Ring of Honor during the same conversation. He also highlighted how it just makes sense for him to be part of the ROH World Championship picture once Tony Khan restarts ROH.

Here's what he said to Casual Conversations:

“I really think that I’m right at home in Ring of Honor when I’m the champion,” said Lethal. “And of AEW’s gonna start up Ring of Honor again, to me it makes, it only makes sense that I’m in that world title picture since I’ve been in Ring of Honor so long, and [I’m] the most combined reigning longest world champion." - (H/T WreslteZone)

Lethal and Dutt currently find themselves in the crosshairs of Samoa Joe and Jonathan Gresham. The duo have brought in the seven-foot-tall giant Satnam Singh to give them an added advantage.

Do you think Jay Lethal will ever win the ROH World Championship again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

