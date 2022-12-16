AEW's Jeff Jarrett confesses to having unique keepsake of late WWE Hall of Famer seven years after his passing

Jeff Jarrett has nurtured a career around some of the biggest names in the industry. The veteran recently revealed that he still holds on to a unique keepsake from his friend, the late Roddy Piper.

While Jeff Jarrett and Roddy Piper never had any major feuds or even any televised matches beyond their 1997 WCW Uncensored match, the two cultivated a close friendship outside of wrestling.

While speaking on episode 85 of the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, the 55-year-old revealed Piper called him days before his death in 2015, and he still has the voicemail.

"I love Roddy to the death," Jarrett said. "This phone right here [Jarrett held up his cell phone]... I've still got a voicemail from Roddy. He called me two days before his death for whatever reason." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

Jeff Jarrett also noted that he admired his friend's love for "the lineage of the business" and how the Hall of Famer always wore his heart on his sleeve. The Chosen One also noted that Roddy Piper's WrestleMania matches and working with promoter Don Owen were some of his biggest contributions to the industry.

Despite his praise, Jeff Jarrett doesn't only have good memories of Roddy Piper

Vince Russo and Piper's personal issues were well documented, and while no one reason was ever given for why they couldn't sit around the same table, Roddy took it to another level when he appeared in TNA.

During the same episode, Jarrett recalled how Piper seemed to blame Russo for Owen Hart's tragic death, which he aired out during his TNA appearance.

"He was a super human being. We all have our falls, we all have our ups and downs — that's my point. I love Roddy. I truly believe Roddy really thought this needs to be said coming from me and there's a real upside to it. He produced himself." (H/T: WrestlingINC)

The two would eventually reconcile their differences when Vince Russo appeared on the Piper's Pit podcast months before the WWE Hall of Famer tragically passed away.

