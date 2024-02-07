AEW's Jeff Jarrett reacts to the passing of Toby Keith: "I’ll never have a friend like him again"

AEW star Jeff Jarrett has commented on the passing of legendary country music singer Toby Keith and shared a heartfelt tribute.

Keith passed away on February 5, 2024, at the age of 62 after battling stomach cancer. He had been suffering from the disease since 2022. The iconic musician's official website broke the news of his death. The statement read that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family members and loved ones.

Jeff Jarrett was close to Toby Keith and shared a post on Instagram remembering his fond memories of the latter. The Hall of Famer also mentioned how he found out about Keith's passing:

“I don’t believe in coincidences…only convergences. I woke up at 4 am to a message on my phone of Toby’s passing. I just finished my media day in Huntsville, Alabama — for an event in the same arena where I busted his song, and he suplexed me on TNA’s first PPV."

Jeff Jarrett added that the Oklahoma native once turned down the US President's request to perform at the White House because he had already promised to appear at TNA's first pay-per-view:

"The reason I tell this story is to explain what a friend Toby was to me — after he had already committed to my show, he was asked by the President of the USA to come to the White House to perform his new smash hit, Angry American, on the day of the event, June 19, 2002. Toby said a “diplomatically no” to them. Toby was a man of his word, honor, and integrity to his core, and I’ll never have a friend like him again. T, love you, my friend, Rest in Peace,” Jarrett wrote.

Like Jeff Jarrett, John Daly was also emotional after hearing about Toby Keith's passing

John Daly and Toby Keith were best friends. Therefore, when Daly received the news of Keith's death, it deeply saddened him.

Daly overcame bladder cancer in 2020, which is why Keith's passing due to stomach cancer was heartbreaking for him:

"My heart is truly broken. One of my best friends gone by this disease! RIP Big Dawg... #f*** cancer," he wrote.

John Daly and Toby Keith both had similar interests: music and golf. They often played the sport together. Keith also performed at Daly's charity events on many occasions.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our heartfelt condolences to Keith's family and friends at this challenging time.

