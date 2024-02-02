AEW's Jeff Jarrett shares honest reaction to the Vince McMahon scandal

AEW's Jeff Jarrett has given his thoughts about the controversy that led to Vince McMahon resigning from his position at TKO Group Holdings. Jarrett and the former CEO of WWE go a long way, as their fathers were in the same business.

Jarrett became immensely popular with his run in the WWE in the early nineties. He later went on to have stints in WCW and formed one of WWE's earliest competitors, Total Nonstop Action. Currently, he is signed with AEW.

During a conversation on My World, he was frank about what he thought of the lawsuit.

"The screenshots that I read, it was toxic, it was unbelievable. Hard to wrap my head around all of it," he said. [04:15 - 04:30]

He also stated that the matter was "disturbing."

"Everybody looks at it completely different and there's a Twitter voice, an Instagram voice, and they are different, a Facebook voice and the mainstream media voice, and old school, new school. No matter where you sit, it is disturbing, and for all intents and purposes, its the end of an era," he said. [04:55 - 5:23]

AEW's Jeff Jarrett reveals Bray Wyatt's heartwarming interactions with his son

Back when Jarrett was with the WWE, the late great Bray Wyatt was part of the roster. Jarrett revealed a special thing that Wyatt did for his son, Kody, on an episode of the My World podcast.

"Bray was a unique and sweet soul, he's a sweetheart of a guy. The interactions he had with Kody are irreplaceable. When Bray noticed that Kody really liked him and spent time with him in my dressing room, it just goes to show where Bray's heart was. I'll never forget that kind of stuff, " he said. [21:55-23:28]

Jeff Jarrett is currently with AEW, where he debuted in November 2022. His last match came on October 21, 2023, against Eddie Kingston.

