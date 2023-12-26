AEW's Jeff Jarett gets emotional while revealing what Bray Wyatt did for his son: "I'll never forget that kind of stuff"

AEW star Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about the late Bray Wyatt and revealed a heartwarming gesture Wyatt did for his son.

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) unfortunately passed away at the age of 36 on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack. Wyatt has left an incredible legacy behind as he had a successful WWE career and touched the lives of many, including Jeff Jarrett's son Kody, who was a huge fan of Bray.

Speaking on his My World podcast, Jeff Jarrett revealed what the former Wyatt Family leader did for his son:

"Bray was a unique and sweet soul, he's a sweetheart of a guy. The interactions he had with Kody are irreplaceable. When Bray noticed that Kody really liked him and spent time with him in my dressing room, it just goes to show where Bray's heart was. I'll never forget that kind of stuff. " [21:55-23:28]

Jeff Jarrett talks about Bray Wyatt's 'The Fiend' character in WWE

Jeff Jarrett also spoke about Bray Wyatt's Fiend character and working with him during his time with WWE on his My World Podcast:

"Whether it was the producing side, the creative side, or the live event, I worked with him quite a bit during my time there. When I saw The Fiend's merch numbers, when you saw this reaction and how the people responded, The Fiend's rise to prominence was as The Wyatt Family's, but from the very beginning that character launched, that's an extension of his personality, and that is special, unique, and creative. I think there wasn't any person on the creative team or anybody in the WWE at the time that didn't have to say in the early days, 'Now that's a little different. Is that gonna work?' Man, it wouldn't just work, it would go through the roof. Bray connected emotionally with his audience on multiple levels. " [18:48-21:30]

