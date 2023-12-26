Mika Rotunda shares heartbreaking Bray Wyatt message on Christmas; Bo Dallas featured

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, has conveyed a heartfelt message on Christmas day.

The untimely passing of Wyatt on August 24, 2023, sent shockwaves through the professional wrestling world. Now, his sister, Mika Rotunda, has penned a lengthy tribute in honor of her brother.

In her recent Instagram post with a picture of her brothers Wyatt and Bo Dallas, she expressed disbelief and deep sorrow that Wyatt had been gone for four months. She reminisced about the joyous memories they shared, emphasizing that his legacy will live forever. Mika concluded the post by sending him a heartfelt Merry Christmas wish.

Check out an excerpt below:

"It’s been four months in a world without you now. The way they say that skies are grayer or nothing ever feels the same, is relatable but almost insultingly undermining. It’s gutting. It’s still unbelievable... They also say that legends never die. I regret to inform you, that they in fact can and physically do. And will. But, what they’re really saying is— their legacy never will. And it shouldn’t. How could it with his kind of magnitude? I love you more, Windham. Merry heavenly Christmas. You always made this day the best!" wrote Mika.

Check out Mika Rotunda's full Instagram post below:

Bray Wyatt's sister, Mika Rotunda, possibly talked about Bo Dallas

In the same post, Mika also discussed how publicly expressing grief about someone might not suit everyone.

She might have subtly alluded to her brother, Bo Dallas, who has remained private about his feelings since his brother's unexpected passing.

"I’m aware that grieving publicly isn’t for everyone and takes a lot of vulnerability. But, the aspects I share are only a small sliver or glimpse into the experience that I don’t wish on anyone," Mika wrote.

Bo Dallas made his most recent WWE appearance earlier this year alongside Bray Wyatt as Uncle Howdy.

