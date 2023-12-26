JoJo Offerman shares update of Bray Wyatt's children celebrating Christmas

JoJo Offerman has shared a heartwarming update of Bray Wyatt's children celebrating Christmas this year.

The wrestling world tragically lost one of its most creative minds earlier this year in August. Bray Wyatt passed away far too soon due to a heart attack at just 36 years old. The Eater of Worlds left behind a family and millions of heartbroken fans. Wyatt's final televised match was his victory over LA Knight at Royal Rumble 2023.

JoJo Offerman spent several years as WWE's ring announcer before she departed from the company in 2021. She was engaged to Bray Wyatt, but he unfortunately passed away before they could be married on December 6.

Offerman took to her Instagram story on Christmas Eve to share a new photograph. She posted a photo of Bray Wyatt's children sitting on top of Christmas presents, and you can check it out in the image below.

JoJo Offerman sends heartbreaking message to Bray Wyatt

JoJo Offerman sent a message to Bray Wyatt last night on social media and noted that she missed him very much.

Offerman shared an emotional post last night about her late fiancé and noted that he always did the shopping for their family. She added that she knows Wyatt is with her in spirit and said that she will love him forever. You can check out her post by clicking here.

"Merry Christmas Eve my love. It’s been 4 months without you and it still gets harder. Especially now, because Christmas was your thing. You LOVED going all out for the kids. You did the shopping and I did the wrapping. That was our routine. And you got the coolest s*** I swear lol trying to do Christmas the way you would have has been so hard. And I’ve broken down every single day. I miss you so much. The kids miss you so much. We wish you were here. But I know you’re here in spirit and I hope I made you proud baby. I love you more than words Windham, forever ❤️," she wrote.

Wyatt made a huge impact on the wrestling business in the short time he was a part of it. Although his life was cut drastically short, his memory will continue to live on in the world of professional wrestling for many years to come.

