Jojo Offerman shares heartbreaking picture of first Christmas without Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's fiancé, Jojo Offerman, recently shared a heartbreaking picture of her first Christmas after the passing of the former WWE Superstar.

Bray Wyatt passed away earlier this year at just 36 years old due to a heart attack. The Eater of the Worlds had reportedly contracted Covid-19 while on his road to recovery from a career-threatening illness. It further aggravated his heart issues. The former WWE Champion took his last breath on August 24, 2023.

Jojo Offerman has been vocal about her love and longing for her late fiancé. The 29-year-old shared a heartbreaking photograph on her Instagram account on Christmas Eve. She posted a picture of her well-decorated living room and a photograph of Bray Wyatt. Offerman also penned down an emotional message for the former leader of The Wyatt Family:

"Merry Christmas Eve my love. It’s been 4 months without you and it still gets harder. Especially now, because Christmas was your thing. You LOVED going all out for the kids. You did the shopping and I did the wrapping. That was our routine. And you got the coolest shit I swear lol trying to do Christmas the way you would have has been so hard. And I’ve broken down every single day. I miss you so much. The kids miss you so much. We wish you were here. But I know you’re here in spirit and I hope I made you proud baby. I love you more than words Windham, forever ❤️," she wrote.

Mike Rotunda opens up on why so many people wear Bray Wyatt's merchandise

Wyatt was one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster. He was loved equally by fellow performers and wrestling fans. Wrestlers and fans alike talk fondly of the former champion while sharing their stories related to him.

Bray Wyatt's father and former WWE Superstar, Mike Rotunda, recently made an appearance on the Wrasslin Talk podcast. The 65-year-old claimed that his late son lit up the world of professional wrestling. He further talked about how people come up to him and share their stories with Wyatt:

"He was a jolly fellow. He loved to laugh, he was loud. He was always laughing and he lit up a room. He lit up the wrestling business. People come up to me and have a story with Windham, they say he took the time to sit there and bulls**t with me for ten or fifteen minutes when he’s supposed to be signing autographs. So many people come up and support him by wearing his stuff, and they have a story about him. He was that kind of person. We miss him badly,” he said.

