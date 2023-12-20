Bray Wyatt signed to Legends contract; WWE supporting his family, confirms former star

A former WWE Superstar revealed that the Stamford-based company is helping Bray Wyatt's family after his passing, as the late superstar has been put on a Legends contract. It was all confirmed by his father and former wrestler, Mike Rotunda.

Bray Wyatt passed away earlier this year at just 36 years old. The former WWE Champion had reportedly contracted Covid-19 while recovering from a career-threatening illness, which further aggravated his heart issues. The former leader of The Wyatt Family passed away on August 24, 2023, due to a heart attack.

Bray Wyatt's father and former WWE Superstar Mike Rotunda recently made an appearance on the Wrasslin Talk podcast. The 65-year-old opened up about how the entire family is trying to cope with the loss of Bray Wyatt.

"It’s been really hard. We miss him every day. Growing up in the business, you always book stuff during the week because you’re going to be wrestling on the weekends and TV. Windham [Bray Wyatt] and Jojo were supposed to get married yesterday. We miss Windham horribly, every day. Windham was the first one and we would bring him on the road at six months old. They would come with me and stay on the road, wherever I was wrestling, and it’s so hard to wake up out of this nightmare and he’s still not there," he said.

The former Tag Team Champion further credited WWE for putting Wyatt on a Legends contract and helping his family:

"I have to give WWE credit. They’ve done awesome helping our family out with a lot of different stuff. They put Windham on a legends contract and all the proceeds go to…Windham has four children. Luckily, we have them." [H/T NoDQ]

For the unversed, a superstar signed under a Legends contract is usually paid royalties for things such as video game appearances and merchandise sales in return for WWE having the right to use the superstar's name. In Wyatt's case, the benefits are being provided to his children.

Mike Rotunda opens up on people coming up to him and talking about Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt was one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster. After his demise, we often hear fellow wrestlers talking about moments they shared with The Eater of Worlds.

During the same podcast, Mike Rotunda stated how people come up to him and share stories they had about the late wrestler. He concluded by saying that Wyatt is deeply missed:

"He was a jolly fellow. He loved to laugh, he was loud. He was always laughing and he lit up a room. He lit up the wrestling business. People come up to me and have a story with Windham, they say he took the time to sit there and bulls**t with me for ten or fifteen minutes when he’s supposed to be signing autographs. So many people come up and support him by wearing his stuff, and they have a story about him. He was that kind of person. We miss him badly,” he said. [H/T NoDQ]

What are your thoughts on WWE supporting Bray Wyatt's family? Sound off in the comments section below.