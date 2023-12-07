JoJo Offerman reveals heartbreaking fact about her planned marriage with Bray Wyatt

It's been a tough time in professional wrestling since Bray Wyatt's sudden death in August 2023. JoJo Offerman recently posted an emotional message after she visited the city where she was supposed to get married to Wyatt.

Having begun dating in 2017, JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt had two children together. They got engaged in 2022, and as noted recently by Offerman, the couple had planned to tie the knot on December 6, 2023.

JoJo Offerman and her kids were recently out for a trip in the same city where her wedding ceremony was planned, and the former WWE ring announcer shared the heartbreaking fact about her marriage on Instagram.

Offerman and her children still missed the former WWE Champion, as she wrote the following:

"Today was hard. But I got to spend the day in the city where we were supposed to get married, and it was extremely bittersweet. I smiled because I know how much we loved this town. But I'm sad because I wish this wasn't how it had to be. The babies miss their daddy. I miss you," Offerman wrote.

Jojo Offerman with her kids, Knash Sixx and Hyrie Von

What made Bray Wyatt stand apart from the rest of the talent in WWE?

The former Universal Champion had a character unlike any other wrestler and, throughout his career, was known for pushing his creative boundaries.

Wyatt was no slouch in the squared circle either, but he was more remembered for his work on the microphone, which Braun Strowman felt set his former tag team partner apart in WWE.

During his recent visit to India, Strowman spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta and discussed Bray Wyatt's unique talents.

The Monster of all Monsters said Wyatt was "the epitome of talking on a microphone" in WWE. Strowman also praised how Wyatt presented multiple characters with ease and consistently looked to surprise the audience with what he offered on TV.

You can read Strowman's full comments about Wyatt right here.

