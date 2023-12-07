"Didn't think I'd be tearing up tonight" - WWE Universe reacts to JoJo Offerman's heartbreaking revelation about Bray Wyatt

The WWE Universe has reacted to JoJo Offerman's heartbreaking revelation about Bray Wyatt.

The wrestling world lost one of its most creative stars in August when Bray Wyatt passed away. He was just 36 years old at the time of his passing and his life was cut far too short. Wyatt left behind a fiancée, children, and millions of adoring fans.

JoJo Offerman and Bray Wyatt were scheduled to be married today. The former ring announcer took to Instagram to share the news and noted that Wyatt is missed by his family.

The WWE Universe reacted to Offerman's post and stated how heartbreaking it was that Wyatt is no longer with us. Many fans also sent Offerman their love and support as seen in the posts below.

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Alexa Bliss paid tribute to Bray Wyatt following his passing in August.

Bliss has not appeared on WWE television since her loss to Bianca Belair at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. She recently welcomed a baby girl to her family with her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera. Bliss and Wyatt were paired together for a while before she betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37.

The 32-year-old was unable to attend the tribute show to Wyatt following his untimely death but noted in an emotional message that he meant a lot to her. Bliss stated that Wyatt was a creative genius and fans will continue to light up the sky with fireflies following his passing.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham." [3:03-3:33]

Wyatt was one of the most interesting characters that WWE television has ever seen. He was a unique performer and his legacy in the world of professional wrestling will continue to live on.

What was your favorite moment of Wyatt's career? Let us know in the comments section below.

