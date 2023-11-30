Congratulations to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband, popular musician Ryan Cabrera, have shared some exciting news on social media today.

Alexa Bliss has not competed in a match since Royal Rumble 2023 earlier this year in January. She battled Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship and came up short in the match. After the bell, Bliss sulked in the ring before Uncle Howdy appeared on the jumbotron to mock her for no longer being in control.

She has been on hiatus from the company ever since as she was expecting a child with her Ryan Cabrera. The happy couple took to Instagram today to announce that their daughter was born on November 27.

In the humorous announcement video, Ryan Cabrera can be seen portraying a cool "girl dad" while carrying his daughter around the house with Foxy Lady by Jimi Hendrix playing in the background. The video then ends with an announcement of the baby's weight as if she were a professional wrestler:

"Weighing in at 6 pounds 9 ounces, she is 21 inches of fury, Hendrix Rouge Cabrera."

Alexa Bliss reveals being away from WWE is a good thing

Alexa Bliss recently shared that being away from WWE can be a positive for a superstar.

In an interview with The Messenger earlier this year, Bliss was asked if she thought being off of WWE television was a good or bad thing. The 32-year-old shared that it could be a good thing to be away from the promotion if the time is taken to evolve as a performer:

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going." [H/T The Messenger]

Alexa Bliss has been missed by the WWE Universe during her hiatus from the company. It will be interesting to see if the 3-time RAW Women's Champion decides to return to the squared circle down the line.

