Absent WWE star thinks being away from the company is a "good thing" 

Having been away from WWE since January 2023, top superstar Alexa Bliss has commented on her lengthy absence from the squared circle.

Bliss' last match before her pregnancy was announced took place at the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event. She unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at the high-profile show.

During a recent interview with The Messenger, Alexa Bliss was asked about her thoughts on being away from the company's programming and whether it was a good or bad thing. The former champion replied:

"Time away and reinventing a character, and evolving yourself is the key to career longevity at WWE. So I always say time away is such a good thing because it gives people the time to miss you. When you’re being seen on WWE [TV] three or four times an episode, you don’t really have anywhere to go with your character. So whenever you take time off, it’s always a good time to evolve and to keep going." (H/T The Messenger)

As one of World Wrestling Entertainment's most experienced female stars, Alexa Bliss has captured multiple titles in her career, including the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

Alexa Bliss updates WWE fans on her pregnancy

This past May, Alexa Bliss announced that she and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, are expecting their first child together.

Earlier this week, Alexa Bliss posted a photo on her Instagram Story as she commented on how her body continues to change during pregnancy.

"Not the body I’m used to. But I’m working on something pretty magical in there," wrote Bliss.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were recently featured on Entertainment Tonight as the couple revealed their child's gender. You can read more about it here.

