Congratulations to WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss [Photo]

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and her husband Ryan Cabrera have shared some exciting news today. The couple has announced that they are expecting their first child. The former women's champion shared a photo of a baby outfit, a sonogram image, and a board that read "Baby Cabrera Arriving, December 2023."

Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE TV since January 2023, with many speculating the reason behind her absence. However, today's news could be the leading cause behind her hiatus.

In an emotional series of Instagram posts and stories, Bliss shared the exciting pregnancy news, noting that she's expecting to deliver in December 2023.

"The best moments in life are the completely unexpected 💖💙 Baby Cabrera arriving December 2023!!!" Alexa Bliss wrote in her Instagram post.

In an interview with E! News, the couple noted that the pregnancy was a "total surprise." Both Bliss and Cabrera acknowledged that they were shocked by the news.

"It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all. We Facetimed my mom immediately and then shared the news with Ryan's family, " Alexa Bliss told E! News.

On behalf of everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling, we would like to share our most sincere congratulations to the Cabrera family on this wonderful news.

