[WATCH] Alexa Bliss reveals her baby's gender

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss and American musician Ryan Cabrera have finally revealed the gender of their baby.

Back in May, Bliss and Cabrera revealed they were having a baby. She has been keeping fans updated since then with occasional baby bump pictures.

On Entertainment Tonight, Alexa Bliss and Cabrera announced that the happy couple is having a baby girl.

You can check out the clip below:

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera got hitched last year

Little Miss Bliss began dating Cabrera in early 2020. On April 9, 2022, the couple got married in a lavish ceremony.

Shortly after announcing that the WWE Superstar was having a baby, Cabrera had the following to say to The Messenger:

"We always talked about that we were definitely going to have kids and we both have wanted kids. We just didn't know what the right time was with everything," he shared. "And then it just accidentally happened. At first we were both like, 'Uh oh, what are we going to do?'"

Bliss and Cabrera are on cloud nine and seemed incredibly happy while sharing the big news with their fans. Alexa has been out of action for a while and will miss several months of television due to her pregnancy.

The Sportskeeda Wrestling community sends its best wishes to the Cabreras!

