From dating to pregnancy: How long have Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera been married?

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss is expecting her first child with husband Ryan Cabrera. The duo have been married for a little more than a year, and they’re already headed into a grand new chapter of their lives.

The soon-to-be-parents have expressed the utter joy and surprise they felt when learning of the pregnancy. The couple stated that it was one of those moments neither of them were prepared for, but now, they’re over the moon as they wait for their little bundle of joy.

"It was a total surprise, as we weren't trying at all. We Facetimed my mom immediately and then shared the news with Ryan's family.”

News like this brings back old memories, and it’s no different for the WWE Superstar and her husband. The couple started dating around November 2019, and guess who played Cupid in their love story? None other than WWE Superstar The Miz, who also happens to be Ryan Cabrera’s close friend.

It so happened that The Miz brought up Alexa Bliss during a conversation with Ryan Cabrera. Initially, the singer had no idea who she was or about the magnitude of her stardom. However, The Miz told him all about Bliss and his interest in her blossomed.

Alexa Bliss had initially turned down Ryan Cabrera for a first date

Cabrera and Bliss started chatting in 2019 and finally, they met in Orlando when Cabrera flew out for a concert. On that very day, he asked her out on a date but she turned him down. Nevertheless, the duo kept talking, which led to a friendship and ultimately, an amazing relationship.

Alexa Bliss explained why she turned him down during her appearance on The Bella Twins’ podcast.

"I tell him I'm in Orlando and he says he was flying to Orlando at the time for a show. I thought, 'Maybe' because I know how musicians are, I've dated them before. I ended up going to the show and he invited me out after the show and I turned him down, but we continued to talk and he was very patient and persistent and we became amazing friends. Ultimately it turned into an amazing relationship. He's so sweet and so amazing."

After the singer and the WWE Superstar dated for a year, Ryan Cabrera popped the question on November 15, 2020, and this time Alexa Bliss said YES! The couple tied the knot in a beautiful, non-traditional ceremony on April 9, 2022 at Kempa Villa in Palm Desert.

Like every other couple, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera have had their ups and downs, but together they’ve embarked upon a journey that is filled with love, laughter, and happiness.

