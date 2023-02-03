What has happened to Alexa Bliss? Analyzing the chances of Uncle Howdy helping her regain control

Since Bray Wyatt's stunning return at Extreme Rules 2022, Alexa Bliss has changed. Her transformation or descent into pure evil has nothing to do directly with Wyatt but with the former Universal Champion's Uncle Howdy.

As far as her character changes go, it has been slow-burn and regressive. In the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames, the former RAW Women's Champion seemed disinterested and lost, especially when the "Wyatt 6" logo flashed on the screens around her. Then in December, Bliss began to experience sudden mood changes that indicated she was possessed.

This was apparent when she set up opponents for a Sister Abigail when the same logo flashed the screens, heralding that sinister forces were possessing or haunting her.

Her relationship with Bianca Belair, once a close friend, deteriorated during this time. Bliss blasted a vase through her skull at one point, showcasing her newfound aggression. Throughout her entire transformation, the 31-year-old star has maintained that she is unaffiliated with Wyatt and Howdy. The former SmackDown Women's Champion has declared herself "The New Face of Evil."

However, Howdy doesn't believe Bliss is in charge. There have been several instances where he has helped his new pet project gain an unfair advantage. For example, Wyatt's uncle provided a timely distraction a few weeks ago that allowed the former RAW Women's Champion to regain control and incapacitate The EST of WWE.

At the Royal Rumble 2023, Belair retained her RAW Women's Championship against Bliss, who couldn't fulfill her promise of wreaking havoc and causing unforeseen pain to her rival. Following her loss, Uncle Howdy once again asked the same question we've all asked for months, i.e., "Is Alexa Bliss in charge?"

Uncle Howdy may have complete control over Alexa Bliss

The loss at the Rumble, which had a surprisingly clean finish without any shenanigans, maybe a subtle lesson that Alexa Bliss is harmless without Uncle Howdy. She is only "The New Face of Evil" when Howdy is around or has complete control over her.

Without the mysterious Night-King-like figure, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Barry Windham, Bliss may never have been a credible challenger for the RAW Women's Champion. If the Five Feet of Fury accepts and allows Howdy to possess her, her fortunes may improve.

It is also worth noting that there may be two versions of Uncle Howdy, one preoccupied with Wyatt and LA Knight on SmackDown and the other obsessed with Alexa Bliss. This explains why Wyatt and Bliss haven't crossed paths yet, as their mentor is different. If this is true, the capacity for further drama and theatrics is limitless.

