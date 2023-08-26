Alexa Bliss holds back tears in emotional tribute to Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt's passing has changed the WWE and wrestling world. Alexa Bliss paid tribute to him.

Bliss worked with Wyatt closely during his run as the Fiend character. The star appeared to be preparing for another storyline with Wyatt before he was taken off TV due to his illness earlier this year.

Alexa Bliss paid an emotional tribute to Wyatt via video this week after being unable to make it to SmackDown due to flight issues.

"I was planning on attending tonight's SmackDown, but unfortunately with the last-minute flight options, it wasn't really possible to get me there in time before the show ended." [0:11-0:17]

She sent her love and thoughts to Wyatt's family after the tragic passing. She said she knew it would be a celebration of Bray Wyatt's character and life, so she wanted to keep it positive and was visibly keeping back her tears.

She said he was a creative genius who had given fans the gift of Bray Wyatt. Bliss also spoke about working with him and how he helped expand her creativity. She was thankful to him for getting to work with him in WWE.

She also mentioned The Fiend, The Wyatt Family, and the Firefly Funhouse that he had brought to life for the fans.

"I just want to say, Windham, you have brought so much joy to everyone around you and to the millions who loved watching you week after week and loved watching your journey and just seeing your creative genius unfold. We will continue to celebrate your life, your legacy, and the amazing human you are, and we will continue to light up the sky with fireflies. And we all love you, Windham." [3:03-3:33]

Much like the rest of the wrestling world, it appears the Goddess, too, will miss Bray Wyatt.

