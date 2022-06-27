Jericho Appreciation Society and NJPW legend pick up the victory at Forbidden Door, gain advantage at AEW Blood and Guts

AEW and NJPW's Supershow Forbidden Door kicked off with six-man tag team action as Eddie Kingston, Wheeler Yuta, and Shota Umino lost to Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and NJPW legend Minoru Suzuki.

The match had an added stipulation that stated that the winning team would get the one man advantage for Blood and Guts on this week's Dynamite.

The match kicked off with The Wizard and the ROH Pure Champion. The latter hit a bunch of German suplexes on the former and followed it up with a Samoan Drop.

Later in the match, Shota Umino tagged in The Mad King as he and Suzuki traded heavy-handed chops with one another. Jericho then tagged himself into the bout and started stomping his arch-rival, much to the dismay of the crowd.

Sammy Guevara displayed his high flying abilities as he hit a beautiful Spanish Fly. He was then attacked from behind by Kingston, who followed that by hitting Suzuki with a backfist.

Yuta ate a Go to Hell by Guevara on the outside of the ring. Umino locked in the Boston Crab on Jericho but got hit with superkicks by the former TNT Champion. He was able to clear the ring of Guevara and Suzuki but walked right into the Judas Effect by The Wizard, who picked up the pinfall victory.

This result means that The Jericho Appreciation Society will have the one man advantage at AEW Blood and Guts against Kingston, Santana, Ortiz, and The Blackpool Combat Club.

We got the AEW Women's World Champion to run down the Forbidden Door Card with us here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far