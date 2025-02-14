AEW's Jim Ross announces reunion with WWE Hall of Famer

AEW commentator and wrestling legend Jim Ross will soon be reuniting with a former colleague and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler. The latter is a veteran of the business, both as an in-ring competitor and on the announcer's desk.

To most wrestling fans, the duo of Good Ol' JR and Jerry 'The King' Lawler continues to hold a sacrosanct place for their captivating and energetic commentary on WWE RAW during the height of the Attitude Era. This elevated the company's top talent at the time such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, and others, to unprecedented heights of popularity and profitability.

Jim Ross has not been with the sports entertainment juggernaut for some time now, as he signed with the fledgling AEW in 2019 and continues to grace the All Elite announcer's desk on pay-per-views and occasional special events with his veteran observations and insight. Meanwhile, a report from last year noted that WWE had opted not to renew Jerry Lawler's broadcast agreement, although the Hall of Famer continues to be signed under a Legends deal.

Trending

Ross and Lawler are scheduled for a reunion on February 15 and 16 at the Missouri Comic Con. JR recently encouraged fans to drop by at the upcoming event in response to a user praising the legendary announcers on X (fka Twitter).

"We're headed to Springfield, Missouri this weekend for the big show. I hope that you'll join us," Ross wrote.

Check out JR's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

With JR now in All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen whether he` and The King will ever lend their voices to commentary on AEW programming together.

Jim Ross comments on ex-AEW star's WWE debut

After his extended absence from AEW television, and on the heels of a brief run in the indies, Ricky Starks finally parted ways with the Jacksonville-based promotion. However, fans were surprised by how little time it took for The Absolute One to appear on WWE programming, with him debuting on the February 11 episode of NXT this week.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross acknowledged Starks' capabilities and sense of self-worth and suggested that his career could be looking at a new beginning in the Triple H-led company.

"It seems like the dream for a lot of talents is to make it to WWE and call it a day. That’s not where it ends, that’s where it begins. I saw the episode of NXT last night, surprised to see Ricky Starks. Don’t know how he’s gonna do. He’s got a high opinion of himself, and he’s got a lot of abilities, there’s no doubt about that, so we’ll see how it works out for him," he said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Check out JR's comments in the video below:

It remains to be seen how far the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will rise in WWE.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback