Top AEW name shares honest take on Ricky Starks' WWE debut: "He's got a high opinion of himself"

WWE star Ricky Starks surprised the pro wrestling world when he walked through the crowd recently and confirmed his WWE signing. He was released by AEW earlier this week and the global sports entertainment juggernaut took no time to flaunt their latest signing. AEW's Jim Ross recently spoke about the WWE's newest signee.

The Absolute One claimed that he was 'the hottest free agent' in the business right now. Many stars and fans reacted on social media following his debut. However, he wasn't the first to arrive from AEW. Stars like Ethan Page, Shawn Spears, and Lexis King also debuted on NXT after leaving the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on Grilling JR, AEW commentator Jim Ross said that many stars believe WWE was the final destination for them when in reality, the mega promotion is actually the start of one's career. He also stated that Starks had 'a high opinion' of himself and showed interest in what was next for the former FTW Champion.

"It seems like the dream for a lot of talents is to make it to WWE and call it a day. That’s not where it ends, that’s where it begins. I saw the episode of NXT last night, surprised to see Ricky Starks. Don’t know how he’s gonna do. He’s got a high opinion of himself, and he’s got a lot of abilities, there’s no doubt about that, so we’ll see how it works out for him," he said. [H/T - WrestleTalk]

Reports reveal why Ricky Starks debuted on NXT

The Absolute One has been one of the stars who had fans wanting to see more while he was still in AEW. Following his debut, many wondered why didn't the former AEW star start his run in the main roster.

According to Fightful, WrestleMania 41 plans are allegedly finalized and the card is ready. Therefore, Ricky Starks had to debut at NXT, and later on, he could be easily brought back to the fold in the main roster.

It remains to be seen who will be the newly arrived star's first feud.

