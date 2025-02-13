Reason why Ricky Starks went to NXT over WWE’s main roster - Reports

WWE shocked the wrestling world once again on Tuesday night as Ricky Starks debuted on NXT. The big debut came just one day after Tony Khan finally released the former AEW World Tag Team Champion from his contract. Amid rumors on Starks and WrestleMania 41, sources have just provided an inside update from his debut.

The Absolute One recently began working indies again, but at the time of his release, he had not worked for AEW since March 30, 2024. Tony Khan reportedly wanted to keep Starks on the roster. While Starks initially asked for his release, after months on the sidelines, he made it clear he wanted to work. AEW surprisingly released Starks, Miro, and Malakai Black this past weekend.

Starks had been rumored for a main roster arrival, perhaps even leading to a spot on the WrestleMania Vegas card. Sources in NXT, and on the main roster, just indicated to Fightful Select that creative plans related to The Grandest Stage of Them All have to do with Starks' joining the company's official third brand.

There was a feeling that most of the creative directions for WrestleMania 41 were already planned, if not finalized. Therefore, the idea was that NXT would be a much more fluid stage for working Starks into the mix.

Tuesday's Vengeance Day go-home edition of NXT was headlined by North American Champion Tony D'Angelo retaining over Ridge Holland inside a Steel Cage. Shortly before the match, Starks appeared in the NXT crowd and while not named on commentary, the WWE Performance Center crowd welcomed him with a massive pop. Starks declared himself to be the Absolute superstar of the future, the hottest free agent, and NXT's needed revolution.

