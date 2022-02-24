"I’m sure if he’s going to WWE" - WWE Hall of Famer comments on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW.

WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator Jim Ross was recently on AdFreeShows and expressed his thoughts on the Cody Rhodes situation in an exclusive interview.

Cody Rhodes shocked the wrestling world when he announced that he and Brandi were leaving AEW. He was one of the founding fathers of All Elite Wrestling and was also one of the Executive Vice-Presidents of the company.

Cody and Tony Khan reportedly could not agree on a new deal and decided to part ways.

Good Ol' JR expressed his thoughts on the matter. He wished Cody well and speculated that his next destination would be WWE and stressed that being happy is extremely important in the business.

“I hope that he does well, I’m assuming he’s going to WWE but I don’t know, haven’t talked to him. Things change, life is that way and I just hope he does well and I’m sure if he’s going to WWE, where else would he go after leaving AEW, that he’ll do some wrestling and probably do some administrative work. Talented kid, I’ve known him since he was born and I just hope he does well and he’s happy. Being happy is really important,” Ross said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Jim Ross on his favorite Cody Rhodes match in AEW

Cody Rhodes has had some stellar matches in All Elite Wrestling. The most recent one is the five-star classic against Sammy Guevara for the undisputed TNT championship on the Beach Break edition of Dynamite. This also happened to be Cody's last match.

On the AdFree show exclusive, when asked what he thought Cody's best AEW match was, Jim Ross said it was his encounter with brother Dustin Rhodes at Double or Nothing 2019.

“His match with his brother Dustin, I thought that was one of the best matches of the year on anybody’s promotion. Personally, as a broadcaster, I really enjoyed calling it because they brought really gritty emotion to the process. He clearly had a lot of really good matches, there’s no doubt but I don’t know if there was one that was more dramatic or better or more emotional than the match that he had with Dustin,” Ross said. (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Do you agree with Jim Ross? What was your favorite Cody Rhodes match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Booker T sees a lot of himself in a female AEW star. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy