AEW's Jim Ross recalls Former Women's Champion's troubles with WWE after demanding a million-dollar contract

A former WWE champion was released from the promotion after demanding a million-dollar contract. Jim Ross recently recalled the incident.

Chyna was the top women's wrestler during the late 90s and was a trailblazer for women in the industry. She was known for her physical appearance, which was quite different from what a typical women’s wrestler or diva exhibited at the time. Given her physical strength, she was often placed in key storylines, sometimes facing off against some of the top male stars in the company.

Chyna ultimately became the first woman to win the Intercontinental Championship and also competed in the men's Royal Rumble match. With her rising popularity within the company and among the fans, she felt that she deserved more from her contract. When she entered into contract negotiations with WWE in 2001, she believed she deserved to be paid the same as Stone Cold Steve Austin. When she and the Stamford-based promotion were unable to agree on a new deal, she eventually left the promotion and never returned.

On a recent episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross, who was head of talent relations at WWE at the time, was asked about the negotiations that took place between Chyna and WWE and whether she'd really had a million-dollar contract in place. Ross stated that she did have a million-dollar contract in place and was one of only 20 people who made a million dollars or more per year since she was booked regularly and involved in three storylines at the time. However, she wanted a million-dollar guaranteed contract similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin's.

"I think she had one," Jim Ross said. "The company was hot. I don't know why it sticks out in my mind, but...I might be off two or three, [but] we had 20 people, to the best of memory, that made a million dollars or more that year. And she was one of them. She was booked regularly. She was in key elements, key stories. But that was her whole issue. She wanted a million dollar a year guarantee, the same as Stone Cold."

Jim Ross further added that guaranteeing a million dollars was not in WWE's plans at the time, which resulted in the Ninth Wonder of the World leaving the promotion, as she felt it was unfair.

"And I just believed that that was not equitable. I thought 'You may earn more than that. There's no ceiling on what you can earn. But to guarantee you that is not in the cards.' And at the end of the day, that's what created us parting ways. We were not going to go for the million dollar guarantee, and she didn't like that, thought it was unfair. And she had a right to think that. But we didn't agree. And so, consequently, we parted ways a little bit later on, " said Jim Ross. [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Jim Ross comes to Triple H's defense after criticism following WWE Hall of Fame induction

Triple H is widely regarded as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He was one of the top heels and champions during an important era for the company. However, his accolades have often been overshadowed by the fact that he married Vince McMahon's daughter, Stephanie McMahon.

Recently, after Undertaker and Shawn Michaels announced that Triple H should be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year as a solo act, many fans criticized this decision, claiming that the only reason he is being inducted is because of his marriage to Stephanie McMahon.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross congratulated Triple H on his upcoming Hall of Fame induction and defended him, noting that he was one of the top heels in WWE history and is now the head of creative for the same team that is breaking records.

"Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon. Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bulls**t. It’s weak. If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself. The son of a b***h was the top heel in one of the hottest eras in WWE [history], and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records," Jim Ross said.

It will be interesting to see who will induct Triple H into the WWE Hall of Fame this year.

