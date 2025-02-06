"You’re embarrassing yourself" - Jim Ross opens up on recent Triple H-WWE Hall of Fame criticism

Triple H is set to become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer this year. His wife and colleagues surprised him with the induction announcement, and fans immediately criticized him. However, praise and congratulatory messages also came in abundance, and now Jim Ross is weighing in with his unique perspective.

World Wrestling Entertainment's Chief Content Officer was previously inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of the 2019 Class, along with the rest of D-Generation X. Triple H will now be honored on his own during WrestleMania 41 weekend as the headliner of the 2025 Class. Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker recently surprised him with the news at the company HQ.

Jim Ross spent many years working with Triple H in WWE, both behind the scenes and on-screen. The AEW commentator has praised the 14-time World Champion, declaring The King of Kings as one with a great wrestling mind. On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross congratulated Triple H on his upcoming induction and had a few words for the critics who have spoken out against the honor.

Trending

"Congratulations to Triple H for being inducted, or gonna be inducted soon. Anybody that says he’s not deserving, the only reason he’s in is because of who he married is such bulls**t. It’s weak. If you’re saying that, stop. Stop embarrassing yourself. The son of a b***h was the top heel in one of the hottest eras in WWE [history], and now he’s the quarterback, the head coach of that same team that’s setting records," Jim Ross said.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

He also revealed a recent text message exchange between the two:

"Give me a break. Stop it. You’re embarrassing yourself by showing your ignorance. Don’t do that. I’m happy for him. I sent him a text the other day, congratulating him, and believe it or not, it was the day after the Rumble, he texted me back. He doesn’t forget those that have helped him along the way and those that he respects, and he’s doing a great job," Jim Ross said. [H/T Fightful]

Good Ol' JR has contributed to Triple H's advancement in WWE. At a time when the latter was billing himself as The Game, Ross coined another one of his popular nicknames: The Cerebral Assassin.

Triple H comments on WWE Hall of Fame induction

Triple H was legitimately caught off-guard when surprised by the news of his 2025 Hall of Fame induction.

The Chief Content Officer took to X to respond to Shawn Michaels' video and shared a big thank-you post with the WWE Universe.

"Been trying to come up with a way to say “Thank You” for the immense honor announced yesterday. I have had the incredible pleasure of a 30+ year of creating memories and moments… meeting life-long friends (which I’m rethinking both @Undertaker & @ShawnMichaels right now) and of course, the most incredible wife and mother @StephMcMahon …and the opportunity to entertain the best fans in the world. Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I appreciate the kind words and well-wishes," Triple H wrote.

Expand Tweet

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place on Friday, April 18, at T-Mobile Arena near Las Vegas. The special will stream live at 10 PM ET on Peacock in the United States and Netflix internationally, right after the final SmackDown before WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback