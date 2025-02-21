AEW's Jon Moxley accused of 'ripping off' Roman Reigns by fans

Fans believe Jon Moxley completely duplicated Roman Reigns' WWE segment on the recent Dynamite episode. The Tribal Chief was one of the biggest draws in the company's history during his run as WWE Champion. He also carried the pandemic era on his back, and fans are still mesmerized by some of his promos from the last couple of years.

One of the memorable promos the former WWE Champion cut was during the build to WrestleMania 38. During an in-ring segment with Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns stated how the promotion revolved around his presence. From cameramen to commentary desk, he named everything that belonged to him and declared his superiority.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Jon Moxley arrived at the ring ahead of his match with Cope at the Revolution pay-per-view. The AEW World Champion cut quite a similar promo to Reigns. Fans were quick to catch the resemblance of the Shield brothers.

Fans slammed Jon Moxley on social media, and many believe he completely copied the promo without any originality.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Jon Moxley cutting a similar promo to Roman

Roman Reigns on keeping in touch with Jon Moxley

Roman, Seth, and Jon teamed as the Shield a few years ago, but the trio is currently flourishing as individual stars, with Moxley being signed to another company.

While speaking with SHAK Wrestling, the Tribal Chief said he hasn't talked to the current AEW World Champion 'in a bit.'

"It's been a while, I haven't talked to him [Jon Moxley] in a bit. There's so many. I can't tell you I'm trying to think of the kookiest one because he has a bunch of them, but the one thing about Mox is you can't GPS him, you know what I mean?" he said.

It remains to be seen if Jon Moxley does another similar segment that replicates Roman Reigns'.

