Roman Reigns reveals if he has spoken lately with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley

WWE star Roman Reigns recently revealed whether he has spoken to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. The Tribal Chief is set to compete in the Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday in Indianapolis.

Jon Moxley (aka Dean Ambrose), Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins were members of The Shield in WWE. The group quickly became one of the most successful factions, and all members even held the WWE Championship on the same night at 2016 Money in the Bank. Moxley left the promotion for AEW in 2019, whereas Rollins and Reigns continue to be the company's two biggest stars.

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Head of the Table revealed that he hasn't spoken to Jon Moxley in a while. The Tribal Chief also shared some insights about how Moxley was around him and Seth Rollins during their Shield days.

"It's been a while, I haven't talked to him [Jon Moxley] in a bit. There's so many. I can't tell you I'm trying to think of the kookiest one because he has a bunch of them, but the one thing about Mox is you can't GPS him, you know what I mean? You can't be like, 'Oh, he's right here, don't worry.' We have no clue where he is, but we always knew he would be there." [From 15:20 to 15:48]

Vince Russo on Roman Reigns being absent from WWE

On the debut episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in Tribal Combat. The Tribal Chief has been absent from TV since, and many have wondered why the promotion hasn't used him.

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW podcast, Vince Russo questioned why the company is not using Reigns as it's only its third week on Netflix.

"I just don't get it like, this is the third week of Netflix. Is this the 3rd or the 4th? And you're in Cody's [Rhodes] hometown. Cody is not wrestling. [Seth] Rollins is not wrestling. CM Punk isn't wrestling. Roman Reigns isn't wrestling. Rhea Ripley isn't wrestling. I don't understand it. We were always, man, in 'balls to the walls' mode. Always, man." [From 37:50 onwards]

We will have to wait and see if The Tribal Chief can win the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. The bout will feature many top stars, including Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, John Cena, and more.

