Roman Reigns makes a Bloodline announcement

Roman Reigns has made a big announcement about The Bloodline following a major segment on WWE RAW. The former Universal Champion may have hinted at his plans with the legendary faction.

Paul Heyman appeared on this week's Monday night show, revealing that Reigns will be the cover star for WWE 2K25. The game will also feature a Bloodline edition, and the cover for that includes Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa. 2K25 will be released on March 14, 2025, with pre-ordering starting from January 28.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), The Tribal Chief announced that he would be the main cover star of the upcoming WWE video game while adding The Bloodline will be with him wherever he goes, likely hyping up fans for the special edition of 2K25.

You can check out his post below:

"Wherever I go, I will make sure my Bloodline is with me. @WWEgames @HeymanHustle @WWEUsos @SamiZayn," wrote Reigns.

Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa on WWE RAW's Netflix premiere in a Tribal Combat, becoming the Undisputed Tribal Chief in the process.

It remains to be seen if Reigns can form a super faction by uniting the OG Bloodline and the Sikoa-led Bloodline in the sports entertainment juggernaut somewhere down the line.

