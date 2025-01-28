  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roman Reigns' absence from WWE TV raises alarming questions before Royal Rumble, veteran claims (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' absence from WWE TV raises alarming questions before Royal Rumble, veteran claims (Exclusive)

By Lennard Surrao
Modified Jan 28, 2025 08:27 GMT
Paul Heyman dropped a big announcement on RAW/ [Image via WWE.com]
Paul Heyman made a big announcement on RAW [Image via wwe.com]

We're less than a week away from Royal Rumble, and all fans have witnessed is a large banner of Roman Reigns and not the man himself. This has annoyed veteran writer Vince Russo.

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW emanated from Atlanta and featured several moments built into the Royal Rumble narrative. Paul Heyman appeared to announce Roman Reigns as the cover star for WWE 2K25, and a verbal back-and-forth between Heyman and Drew McIntyre followed it.

During the post-show review on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed a WWE mistake about not involving its top stars in better angles before Royal Rumble. Ahead of such an important premium live event, Vince Russo would have liked to see some prominent stars like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley, and others wrestle.

also-read-trending Trending

Regarding Reigns' absence, Vince Russo couldn't grasp how the promotion could keep its most popular star in recent times away from weekly TV shows. Russo explained:

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"I just don't get it [Roman being absent] like, this is the third week of Netflix. Is this the 3rd or the 4th? And you're in Cody's [Rhodes] hometown. Cody is not wrestling. [Seth] Rollins is not wrestling. CM Punk isn't wrestling. Roman Reigns isn't wrestling. Rhea Ripley isn't wrestling. I don't understand it. We were always, man, in 'balls to the walls' mode. Always, man." [From 37:50 onwards]
youtube-cover

Reigns will compete in the Royal Rumble match. To no one's surprise, he is one of the favorites to win the high-profile showdown that will see a lot more star power than in recent years.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी