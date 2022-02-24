AEW's Jon Moxley announced for event hosted by former UFC Champion

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is making a triumphant return to Game Changer Wrestling for WrestleMania weekend. The GCW Heavyweight Champion will be taking part in the annual "Bloodsport" event hosted by former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett.

"Bloodsport" is a wrestling show that combines the world of pro wrestling with Mixed Martial Arts. It was originally hosted in 2018 by current WWE star Riddle, who later signed with WWE that same year.

Moxley returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. A living embodiment of controlled chaos.A man without fear or concern for danger.Mox is looking for a fight and he knows where he'll find one...Moxley returns to Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport. https://t.co/5T5UJ516kg

Jon Moxley is no stranger to the "Bloodsport" event either, as he has taken part in three of its previous editions. Mox faced the event's host Josh Barnett, former WWE star Davey Boy Smith Jr., and GCW mainstay Chris Dickinson, amassing a 2-1 record.

Other names scheduled to appear at the hybrid event include host Josh Barnett, New Japan Pro Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki, former WWE performers Timothy Thatcher and Biff Busick.

Will Jon Moxley take part in the other GCW festivities?

As the current GCW Heavyweight Champion, it wouldn't be out of the question for Jon Moxley to pop up at a few different events over in the Texas area.

WrestleMania weekend has turned into a wrestling festival in recent years. Fans from all over the world have started to take notice of the many independent shows that take place in and around the state hosting WrestleMania.

GCW has mastered this with a 3 day event called "The Collective," a funfair of professional wrestling. The wrestling showcase has turned into one of the biggest non-WWE related attractions on WrestleMania weekend.

VIP Front, 2nd Row & GA Packages give you access to *ALL 12 EVENTS* on ALL 3 DAYS at The Collective at 25%+ OFF Individual Event Pricing as well as access to The GCW Wrld Fair! TICKET PACKAGES for The Collective at Fair Park in DALLAS are ON SALE NOW!VIP Front, 2nd Row & GA Packages give you access to *ALL 12 EVENTS* on ALL 3 DAYS at The Collective at 25%+ OFF Individual Event Pricing as well as access to The GCW Wrld Fair! TICKET PACKAGES for The Collective at Fair Park in DALLAS are ON SALE NOW!CollectiveDallas.Eventbrite.ComVIP Front, 2nd Row & GA Packages give you access to *ALL 12 EVENTS* on ALL 3 DAYS at The Collective at 25%+ OFF Individual Event Pricing as well as access to The GCW Wrld Fair! https://t.co/GQheaiQRLm

Along with the "Bloodsport" event, AEW star Joey Janela hosts his annual "Spring Break" event. A night of wrestling where cult wrestling heroes face young rising stars in weapon-fuelled deathmatches.

Other events include the "Big Gay Brunch" hosted by GCW star Effy, "The WRLD on Lucha" hosted by Gringo Loco will see some of the finest lucha libre style wrestling on offerx.

Could the Wild Thing turn up at multiple events for GCW over WrestleMania weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Edited by Pratik Singh