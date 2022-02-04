"I am the boogeyman" - AEW's Jon Moxley announces his return to NJPW

Former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley goes by many monikers in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Whether it's "Death Rider" or the "Boogeyman of NJPW," Mox is one of the toughest individuals on the roster, a claim he will aim to prove when he makes his return to the company in April 2022.

New Japan Pro Wrestling will host their "Windy City Riot" event in Chicago, Illinois on April 16 at the Odeum Expo Center, a venue with a strong history of hosting wrestling events, including the 2019 edition of IMPACT Wrestling's "Bound For Glory" and the ECW pay-per-view "Anarchy Rulz" back in 1999.

Several big stars have been announced, including Will Ospreay, Jay White, and Tomohiro Ishii. Now NJPW can add Jon Moxley to that list, as he announced via NJPW of America's Twitter account.

Moxley made it very clear that he wants the best of what NJPW has to offer:

“When I think of New Japan Pro Wrestling, I think of concussions, I think of swollen red chests, I think of bruises swelling, I think of sweat flying, I think of individuals digging down deep into their souls to prove who’s the best on that blue mat. Men who call themselves the best in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Shingo [Takagi], [Kazuchika] Okada, [Hiroshi] Tanahashi, one thing has not changed, I am the boogeyman of New Japan Pro Wrestling and no one can call themselves the best as long as I am lurking in the shadows. So I will be in Chicago on April 16th, New Japan Pro Wrestling, you always do, bring your best,” Moxley announced.

It's unclear who Moxley will face on the show. However, given the already announced names, whoever he faces will surely give the fans in attendance something to talk about.

Jon Moxley used the "forbidden door" to defend NJPW gold on AEW TV

Moxley was one of the main players when it came to using the forbidden door. He was embroiled in a feud with Kenny Omega that resulted in interference from Don Callis, The Good Brothers from IMPACT, and KENTA from NJPW.

He was also delighted to show off that he was a titleholder in NJPW, being the IWGP United States Champion. Using the forbidden door, Jon Moxley faced Japanese legend Yuji Nagata for the championship on the May 12, 2021 edition of AEW Dynamite.

The match was followed by a historical defense against Karl Anderson, where an AEW star faced an IMPACT Wrestling star for a New Japan Pro Wrestling championship in an AEW ring. Moxley eventually lost the belt to Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

Are you excited to see Death Rider back in NJPW? Let us know in the comment section down below.

