AEW's Jon Moxley receives vicious warning from IMPACT Wrestling star

Jon Moxley hasn't wrestled in AEW since his tag team loss at AEW Double or Nothing alongside long-time friend Eddie Kingston against the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championship.

Moxley returns next week for AEW Fyter Fest Night One to defend his IWGP United States Championship against the Good Brothers' Karl Anderson. The match was announced at last week's AEW Dynamite special, Road Rager.

the @njpwglobal United States Championship has been challenged by #BulletClub Original @MachineGunKA challenges the champion @JonMoxley for a championship match next week at #FyterFest Night 1



In a strongly worded message on Twitter, 'Machine Gun' Karl Anderson believed he had nothing to lose and previous attempts at burying him failed. All he wanted to do was beat up the former AEW World Champion.

I’m serious. I’m gonna beat the f**k out of #JonMoxley next Wednesday on Dynamite. What the f**k do I have to lose? Nothing. New York n Michael Hayes attempted to bury me, didn’t work..I’m already a #Legend , #G1Final2012 @njpw1972 Let’s f**kin Go @AEW @IMPACTWRESTLING

The Good Brothers and Moxley have history as their allegiance to Kenny Omega played a part in him losing the AEW World Championship. The match should be a cracker and with the social media battles involved, the match just gets more heated.

AEW Fyter Fest is yet another stacked show

AEW Fyter Fest sold out instantly

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported earlier this month that AEW was planning loaded shows every week. They certainly delivered on that front as AEW Road Rager was a blast not just in terms of in-ring action but a surprising debut (Malakai Black) and furtherment of storylines (Kenny Omega and Adam Page staredown). The card for Fyter Fest Night One is already looking enticing.

Hangman Adam Page will address the crowd about what his future holds with regards to the AEW World Championship and we should see some explanation from Malakai Black behind his intentions and subsequent attack on the Nightmare Family.

Here are the advertised matches for AEW Fyter Fest:

Brian Cage vs Ricky Starks (FTW Championship match)

'All Ego' Ethan Page vs Darby Allin (Coffin Match)

Jon Moxley vs Karl Anderson (IGWP US Championship)

Penelope Ford vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Christian Cage vs Matt Hardy (23 years in the making)

