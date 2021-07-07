AEW reportedly planning 'loaded' episodes of Dynamite in the coming weeks

AEW Dynamite bid farewell to Daily's Place in Jacksonville on the June 30, 2021 episode. Starting from this week, AEW will officially begin its tour as Road Rager takes place at the James L. Knight Center, in Miami.

In the July 6th edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that AEW is planning 'loaded shows every week' as fans make their way back into arenas. The idea is to entice as many fans as possible to boost ratings.

Meltzer also spoke on the Christian Cage and Matt Hardy feud, reporting that it is going to take place in the next 'couple of weeks.'

"Matt Hardy vs Christian is coming soon, the date has not been announced yet but it’s in the next couple of weeks. The idea from this point onwards is loaded shows, every week." reported Meltzer. (H/T: ewrestlingnews)

With Rampage's premiere date fast approaching, AEW will need to come up with more storylines. With the roster they have, that should not be an issue, especially if their short history is anything to go by.

AEW starts touring with Dynamite: Road Rager

AEW Road Rager

AEW Road Rager will welcome back fans with a loaded card, in line with Meltzer's report. The episode is set to be full of interesting clashes with the headliner being the Street Fight for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The full card for Road Rager is as follows:

Cody Rhodes vs QT Marshall (South Beach Strap Match) The Young Bucks vs Eddie Kingston & Penta (Street Fight for AEW World Tag Team Championship) Andrade El Idolo vs Matt Sydal (Andrade's AEW Debut) Jake Hager, Santana & Ortiz vs Wardlow, Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood Orange Cassidy & Kris Statlander vs The Blade & The Bunny (Mixed Tag Team Match)

One STACKED card 😱 #AEWDynamite Road Rager is live tomorrow night on @tntdrama from Miami. Which match are you most excited for? pic.twitter.com/7uQiuv7uuI — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 6, 2021

Apart from the announced matches, we have two segments as well. First, MJF will lay down his stipulations for Chris Jericho for the Inner Circle's leader to get a match. The second segment will be a sit-down interview involving Jim Ross, Darby Allin, and 'All Ego' Ethan Page.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT #AEWDynamite at 8/7c on @TNTdrama @JRsBBQ sits down w/ @DarbyAllin + @OfficialEGO. #EthanPage has said he’ll be the final nail in Darby's coffin, but when will we see the 1st Coffin match in #AEWHistory? And DON’T miss a minute of #RoadRager TOMORROW on TNT at 8pm pic.twitter.com/sX2tMxE2Qr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 6, 2021

The show is a highly anticipated one and the fans do expect AEW to deliver on all fronts in the coming weeks.

What surprises could AEW have in store for the fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section!

Edited by Alan John