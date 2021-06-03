AEW's Jon Moxley doesn't think WWE can create another Shield 

AEW star Jon Moxley recently shared his feelings on whether WWE can still find or create a stable as successful as The Shield. It is arguably the most successful faction in wrestling over the past decade, as it turned three relative unknowns into legitimate main eventers.

Debuting in 2012, the stable quickly climbed their way onto the top, with all three members - Jon Moxley, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins - becoming multi-time world champions in WWE.

In an interview with Metro, Jon Moxley discussed why The Shield was so successful and why it would be hard for such a group to make a splash today.

Moxley argued that the current iteration of NXT has plenty of well-known stars, unlike Florida Championship Wrestling, from where he, Reigns, and Rollins emerged as "nobodies." The AEW star stated that being unknowns gave them an advantage as they had a fresh slate to do things in their own unique way.

"Anything could work. I mean, it’s different because you’re a known commodity on NXT now, whereas when we came in we were complete nobodies. So, there’s a benefit to that. On the one hand, nobody knows who you are, but on the other hand, you have a completely fresh slate, you’re a complete mystery. You can come right in and starting whooping whoever’s a** you want!" said Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley claimed that The Shield was possibly the last"big act" that emerged from the old way of doing things in NXT, where performers could succeed if the management commits to them.

He also explained that there's no issue with the process of NXT to main roster transition of performers as everything depends on whether the creative is keen on giving them opportunities.

"The Shield might be the last big act that came from that old way of doing things before NXT really. You can do anything with anybody if you commit to them. The problem is – it doesn’t matter if they’re on NXT, if people know who they are or they don’t. If somebody’s getting over, you’re giving them the opportunity to get over, you’ve gotta actually follow through on pushing a guy or girl," said Moxley

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston failed to win at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston challenged AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks at Double or Nothing 2021, but they failed to win. Despite putting up a spirited effort, the champions proved to be a much more refined unit than the challengers.

Considering Jon Moxley and Renee Paquette are soon-to-be-parents, the former AEW Champion could take a well-deserved hiatus to celebrate the arrival of their child.

What do you think about Jon Moxley's assessment of The Shield? Sound off in the comments section below.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with a better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Greg Bush