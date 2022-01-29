"We will speak directly to your boss" - AEW personality sends a message to Darby Allin following rejected contract offer

Andrade El Idolo and his right-hand man, Jose, are far from pleased with Darby Allin after he rejected their contract offer on this week's AEW Rampage. This prompted Jose to send a heated message on Twitter, saying that they would speak directly to the former TNT Champion's 'boss,' Sting.

Andrade and his assistant appeared in a backstage segment on Friday's show, where they entered Darby Allin's locker room to have a chat with him. When the duo offered him a contract to join the former NXT Champion in his business ventures, Allin quickly rejected it, saying money doesn't matter to him.

A furious Jose sent out a tweet, wondering what was wrong with Allin as he not only rejected the contract but also pulled out a bat to scare him and Andrade. In closing, he termed Darby Allin "crazy" and added that they would directly chat with Sting regarding the offer. Check out the tweet below:

"What the HECK is wrong with @DarbyAllin ? A hefty contracted deal was offered to him and he laughs it off and brings out a Frickin bat!? This little kid is too crazy, we will speak directly to your boss @Sting #aew #AEWRampage," tweeted Jose.

Darby Allin and Andrade El Idolo could square off at AEW Revolution 2022

Like most of their storylines, Tony Khan and co have also taken a slow-burn approach to build the feud between Andrade and Allin.

The two performers started feuding at Rampage: New Year's Smash, where Andrade El Idolo distracted Darby Allin after the latter's match against Anthony Bowens. Since then, the story has progressed steadily, and it looks like it could lead to a blockbuster singles match at Revolution 2022.

If it's not a one-on-one bout, AEW could also book a tag team match, pitting Sting and Allin colliding against Andrade and his newest ally, Matt Hardy. Whatever the case, fans can surely see this story culminate in some form or another at the company's first pay-per-view of the year on March 6th.

What do you make of Darby Allin rejecting Andrade El Idolo's contract offer? Sound off in the comments section below.

