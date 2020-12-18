AEW's Jurassic Express discuss Chris Jericho, The Lucha Bros, and more

This week on the AEW Unrestricted podcast featured the three members of the Jurassic Express. Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt sat down with AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and AEW commentator Tony Schiavone. They all talked about several topics related to the trio's careers in the pro wrestling business.

In one highlight, Jungle Boy discussed his program with "Le Champion" Chris Jericho in 2019 on AEW Dynamite. Jungle Boy had nothing but praise for the leader of the Inner Circle:

“I feel like the second I touched Chris [Jericho], I became a better wrestler. It sounds dramatic, but literally by the end of that match, my whole perspective and everything on wrestling was different.”

Jurassic Express will face the Dark Order next week on AEW Dynamite's Holiday Bash special

There were a lot of fans who were surprised when AEW signed Marko Stunt. They couldn't understand why someone his size was getting such a big chance on the national stage of AEW on TNT. But when they saw him in the ring, plenty of fans changed their stance.

Marko Stunt in MLW

You wouldn't have known it by his performance that night, but Stunt said he was a nervous wreck going into his AEW television debut:

“That was probably the most nerve-wracking match I've ever had because we had to put it together so quickly and so on point because it's the Lucha Brothers, and it's our TV debut.”

Stunt has not only received praise from the fans on his in-ring work in AEW, but his teammate Jungle Boy said he's also a big fan of his tag team partner's work:

“Marko is my favorite person to watch wrestle. They probably don't have the camera on us, but we stand there on the apron, me and Luchasaurus, just smiling and laughing so hard because my favorite thing is when Marko gets hit a little bit hard, you can see his face just change.”

