AEW Champion Kenny Omega breaks character to praise top Japanese star

Kenny Omega recently sent out a heartwarming message for Joshi legend Emi Sakura, who announced that she's joining AEW on a full-time basis after wrestling her final match in Japan.

The AEW Champion tweeted that two of his favorite women's matches of the year feature Sakura. Omega added that he's excited to see the Japanese star bring her years of experience to Tony Khan's promotion.

"Sakura will soon be moving to America. 2 of my favorite women’s matches this year involve her so I’m looking forward to seeing more of her performances," tweeted Omega.

Emi Sakura had recently revealed that she was moving to America with a 'one-way ticket" to join AEW. Despite not being under a contract, the Japanese star wrestled many matches for the promotion in 2019. Her most notable bout went down at Full Gear 2019, where she challenged then AEW Women's Champion Riho.

However, Sakura missed the entirety of 2020 owing to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. She returned to AEW in February 2021 as a participant in the AEW Women's World Championship tournament.

AEW Champion Kenny Omega doesn't break character that often

Kenny Omega is arguably one of the most decorated champions in wrestling, and that's a credit to his abilities as a performer. The AEW Champion rarely breaks character on social media, though he seems to have taken an exception in Emi Sakura's case.

It's no secret that AEW's women's division is one of Omega's personal projects, and he has been instrumental in the division's relatively quick growth in the last few months. The addition of a veteran performer like Emi Sakura will further bolster the already thriving women's roster.

