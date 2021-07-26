Japanese wrestling legend Emi Sakura signs a full-time contract with AEW

Joshi wrestling legend Emi Sakura recently revealed that she's joining AEW on a full-time basis after sporadical appearances for the promotion in the last two years. Sakura is the latest female talent to join AEW's women's roster after the recent addition of Thunder Rosa.

Emi Sakura took to Twitter to break the news to her fans. She stated that she has decided to leave for America with a one-way ticket. She further put AEW's roster on notice, particularly pointing out Women's Champion Britt Baker.

"I decided to go to America with a one-way ticket. Please look forward to what happens to #ChocoPro from now on. We are, ChocoPro & we like a challenge. Now #AEW Women Division, you better be ready, Emi Sakura’s looking at the top & @RealBrittBaker looks very interesting," tweeted Emi Sakura.

The nearly twenty-year veteran of the business is a highly regarded talent, having won multiple championships in Japan over the course of her illustrious career. However, Sakura rarely wrestled in the USA until AEW came calling in 2019, where she competed in a six-woman tag team match at Double or Nothing.

Later at Full Gear 2019, Emi Sakura unsuccessfully challenged Riho for the AEW Women's Championship. The COVID-19 pandemic severely affected her status with Tony Khan's promotion as she didn't show up in AEW for the entirety of 2020.

Sakura finally made her return in February 2021 as a participant in the AEW Women's Championship tournament. After accumulating a string of wins, she bowed out after Yuka Sakazaki defeated her in the semi-finals. Post-match, Sakura attacked Sakazaki, thus turning heel in the process.

Emi Sakura brings her years of experience to AEW

AEW's Women's division consists of several up-and-coming young performers. The addition of Emi Sakura brings the much-needed experience in the locker room, which is sure to benefit the whole division.

Sakura is a formidable in-ring talent who can put up a great match with anyone on the roster. Since she's a heel at the moment, rivalries with beloved babyfaces like Thunder Rosa or Tay Conti could be a great starting point for Sakura.

Emi Sakura is unquestionably the best trainer of her generation and probably second only to Chigusa in women's wrestling today. I hope she gets the credit she deserves as a performer, but if AEW isn't building a women's dojo around her then I don't know what Tony Khan is doing. https://t.co/uQL8YVHUSz — Sarah Parkin (@SarahParkin1) July 25, 2021

Apart from that, a feud with Hikaru Shida, whom Emi Sakura has trained in the past, could be captivating as the story between them writes itself.

