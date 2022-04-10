AEW star comments on match against WWE star Sami Zayn in DDT, wants more of his old matches to surface

AEW star Kenny Omega recently took to Twitter to comment on a match he had with El Generico, now known as Sami Zayn, in the wrestling promotion DDT.

The former AEW World Champion was a part of DDT for six years, where he had a match against a nine-year-old girl named Haruka. This is also where him and Kota Ibushi joined forces to become the Golden Lovers.

The Best Bout Machine took to Twitter to speak about the nature of DDT Pro Wrestling and how it is not a promotion based on one style. He also hopes that more of his work in DDT surfaces in the current day.

Here's what Omega said:

"This is DDT. So are the clips of comedy matches that are often posted. It isn’t one style. Never was. I hope more of what I did back then surfaces. If not, I hope Takeshita [Japanese professional wrestler in DDT] can soon show the true range of a DDT wrestler."

You can check out the tweet below:

Sami Zayn also commented on AEW star Kenny Omega's take on DDT

Kenny Omega praised DDT Pro Wrestling and expressed how the promotion is more than just a single style.

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn agreed with the former NJPW Champion's assessment, stating that anyone that has worked in DDT should consider themselves lucky. The former Intercontinental Champion commented on how DDT presented the traits of a complete professional wrestler.

Here's what Sami had to say:

"Everyone should be so lucky to have worked in DDT! The versatility, creativity & adaptability - that’s what it means to be a COMPLETE pro wrestler. I think we always had that in common. That may be why we clicked as opponents & as friends. Truly some of the best times of my life."

You can check out his tweet below:

Sami Zayn and Kenny Omega have both come a long way since that match in DDT. The two have achieved a great deal of success in their respective careers in WWE and AEW. Perhaps one day, when they are not working for rival promotions, they will give the fans a sequel to that DDT encounter.

