Top AEW star recalls prominent match at event headlined by WWE Superstar Seth Rollins

AEW star Kenny Omega has reflected on an event he was previously a part of, headlined by WWE Superstar Seth Rollins.

Like Omega, Rollins worked the independent circuit prior to becoming a megastar. Known at the time as Tyler Black, he captured the ROH World Title in 2010 and would reign for half the year before inking his developmental deal with WWE.

A poster recently emerged on Twitter for an event featuring Seth and several other notable stars such as Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens and Claudio Castagnoli. The Visionary was defending his ROH title against Davey Richards in the main event, but the undercard also featured an AEW exhibition ahead of its time.

All-Elite stars Kenny Omega and Christopher Daniels faced off against one another. In a reaction to the post, The Cleaner dubbed the contest one of his favorite in the promotion. He also took time to praise the card of the event.

"This was easily one of my favoritie ROH matches. Heck of a card, too." - Kenny Omega wrote

ROH and AEW both share Tony Khan as their owner, after the All-Elite president acquired the independent promotion earlier this year.

What did fans make of the AEW star's throwback post?

The sheer amount of talent on the event card was enough to make any fan blush. Whether it be WWE stalwarts like Rollins, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, or the tag tandem of Chris Hero and Claudio Castagnoli.

It is understandable when fans such as the one below sought answers as to when and where they would be able to access watch such events.

Benjamin Delcamp @DelcampBenjamin @KennyOmegamanX When are we going to be able to start getting access to the past ROH matches through streaming? @KennyOmegamanX When are we going to be able to start getting access to the past ROH matches through streaming?

Others recognized the interlocked nature of Kevin Owens (Steen) and Sami Zayn's (El Generico) careers. The pair are currently in the midst of a storyline on WWE RAW with the Usos.

Jxsiah @LxrdJxsiah @KennyOmegamanX I like how steen and Generico’s grudge match is still going on to this day @KennyOmegamanX I like how steen and Generico’s grudge match is still going on to this day

Others poked fun at the fact that most of the card currently or at some point represent/ed WWE. But for the most part fans were in awe of the historic card chock full of talent.

