AEW’s Kenny Omega undergoes interesting treatment for his injuries

Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has been spotted undergoing a unique treatment to help speed healing as he recovers from multiple procedures.

Omega has been on the shelf since November 2021, deciding to step away from the ring to rehab a number of injuries accumulated over the course of his New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW career.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that the former AEW World Champion has been spotted undergoing an interesting treatment called PRP. A video filmed by the LifeMed Institute showcases how the treatment works, which you can watch here:

PRP stands for Platelet Rich Plasma, which is a treatment that helps deal with the pain in your joints, muscles and tendons. The treatment involves a series of injections in damaged areas of the body, where a patient's own platelets are injected to help speed up the healing process of an injury.

If you are scared of needles, this treatment won’t be for you. However, it seems to be just fine for Kenny Omega, who has reportedly undergone this process more than once. If the treatment is successful, AEW fans might be seeing Omega back in the ring sooner rather than later.

What injuries does Kenny Omega have?

By the time Kenny Omega dropped the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear 2021, he was so beaten up that he seemed to be held together by paper clips and super glue. It was reported that he would need multiple surgeries to get healthy again.

But what was wrong with him? Due to his heavy reliability on knee-based offense, both of his knees were heavily damaged, which can also be seen in the PRP video. His shoulder was also damaged and was a secondary subject of PRP treatments given his use of his finishing move, the One Winged Angel.

Outside of these injuries, it was also revealed that Omega had been wrestling with vertigo for a number of years. He picked up this condition during a match against Kazuchika Okada in NJPW back in 2017.

Finally, he had also developed a hernia throughout his AEW World Championship reign, and even struggled to sleep due to the pain.

The surgeries seem to have been completed, but it's unknown just where Omega stands in his recovery. As of writing, no timetable has been given for a potential return.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Kenny Omega a speedy recovery and is looking forward to seeing the "Best Bout Machine" back in the AEW ring.

